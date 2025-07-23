Incluencer Draya Michele roasts NBA bf Jalen Green over driver's license
By Matt Reed
The NBA has a lot of celebrity couples, including the newfound relationship between Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion.
However, one of the more interesting ones developing involves a young Houston Rockets talent.
Rockets star Jalen Green and social media influencer Draya Michele have been together for some time and even welcomed a child together in May 2024.
Many are interested in their relationship because of the big age gap between the two lovers.
Many are interested in their relationship because of the big age gap between the two lovers. Draya is 40 years old, while Green is only 23, just one year older than her eldest son, Kniko Howard.
During an interview recently, the two were answering fun questions with one another and a conversation about driving came up when Green stated that he felt he was a better driver as a 23 year old.
MORE: NBA fans react to Megan Thee Stallion’s $300K gift to Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson
That's when Draya roasted him by reminding him that she's been driving since before he was even born and that led to Green doubling down on his take that he feels he's still superior in that department.
There is only one way the couple can properly settle their argument, but make sure to buckle up.
