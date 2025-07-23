Chicago Bears fans deliver special 'Da Pope' NFL gift to Pope Leo XIV
By Matt Reed
NFL fans have lots of weird rituals and conspiracies when it comes to finding ways for their team to have success on the gridiron or even explain why their favorite franchise continues to fail, and in the case of the Chicago Bears a group of their fans are hoping to enlist a higher power to give them joy.
Bears fans recently traveled to Rome to meet Pope Leo XIV, an American that grew up in Chicago and has been a lifelong sports fan in the city. During their brief encounter with the religious figure, the Bears supporters handed the pope a shirt with the words 'Da Pope' written on it.
While quarterback Caleb Williams showed signs of greatness during his rookie season at Soldier Field, perhaps Chicago will need more than just a young signal caller to restore the team to the success that the franchise had many years ago.
