Colin Cowherd reveals which NFL team is plotting for Arch Manning, Nick Saban
By Matt Reed
Colin Cowherd is one of the best in sports media when it comes to delivering an outrageous take, and with football season right around the corner he's got one NFL conspiracy in his chamber that would potentially shake up the league if it actually happened in the future.
During a recent episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the longtime radio host suggested that the Cleveland Browns are plotting to change their franchise by bringing in veteran head coach Nick Saban and hoping to draft Texas star Arch Manning.
According to Cowherd, the Browns have made this a "poorly kept secret" and Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam's relationship with both Saban and the Manning family could prove to be pivotal in the team actually getting a deal done.
To this point, Saban has appeared to be content in his retirement from coaching after leaving Alabama two seasons ago and since taking up a role on ESPN's College GameDay program.
