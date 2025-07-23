Dustin Poirier shares emotional goodbye to MMA
By Tyler Reed
UFC fans were counting down the days until Dustin Poirier took on Max Holloway in the UFC 318 main event for the "BMF" title.
The only problem was that everyone also dreaded seeing the fight because Poirier had announced that it would be his final fight inside the octagon.
Poirier quickly became a fan favorite with a fighting style that proved he didn't care if he would die in the cage; he wanted to put on a show for those in attendance and watching around the world.
"The Diamond's" final fight did not have the dream ending that his hometown crowd hoped for. Holloway would secure a unanimous victory, spoiling the retirement party. However, no one can say Poirier didn't give it all he had.
It's been a few days since the bout, and Poirier has had time to reflect on a hall of fame career. The former interim Lightweight champion took to social media to share an emotional goodbye to the sport he loves.
"Thank you for allowing a kid to chase a dream. Thank you for the lessons. Thank you for the heartbreak. Thank you for a platform to raise others up. When I started I wanted to find out how good of a fighter I can be, and I found out. Fighting is life, Fighting is the truth. I'm forever grateful to have walked this path and the lessons I've learned will be with me until my heart stops. I'm not sure what's next but I'll do what you taught me, continue to walk confidently into the unknown. Sincerely El Diamante," wrote Poirier on his Instagram.
It was an incredible journey, and a career that will be remembered forever by the fans.
