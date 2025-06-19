Giants QBs Jaxson Dart, Tommy DeVito playfully tease 'Love Island USA' appearance
By Josh Sanchez
New York Giants quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Tommy DeVito are gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, but they're also enjoying some quality television in their free time.
Recently, Dart and DeVito revealed a special bond that includes one of the hottest reality shows on television, Love Island USA.
Love Island USA is a spin-off from Love Island in the United Kingdom and features attractive singles linking up and trying to build connections. At the end, the couple with the best connection "wins" the season.
Dart and DeVito have been eating it up, and even jokingly teased an appearance on the show.
"Me and Jaxson might go on 'Love Island,'" DeVito said. "We've talked about it so we really don't know what's about to happen.
"I can't say we [watch] it every night. But from time to time, if we get an off day, we watch it and talk about it."
Bringing two NFL quarterbacks into the villa as bombshells to shake things up would definitely provide some entertainment.
And could you imagine a sports bar viewing party for the show? Anything is possible.
The Giants only have a few weeks remaining of off time before reporting to training camp in East Rutherford. Rookies will be reporting on Monday, July 15, while veterans report on July 22.
It doesn't seem like much time for the quarterbacks to ship off to Fiji.
