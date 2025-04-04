Chargers' newly elected Hall of Famer tells hilarious story about Philip Rivers
By Tyler Reed
Kids today make the arguments for Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce as being the greatest tight ends ever to play the game.
However, with that GOAT debate, a lot of names slip through the cracks. Names like Kansas City Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez or Los Angeles Chargers legend Antonio Gates.
Gates is one of the greatest tight ends ever to play the game, and the former Chargers star is finally being rewarded for his play as he has been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
The Chargers legend is joining his rightful place in Canton, Ohio, and while his talent would have shone bright no matter the quarterback, it helps to have a legend throwing you touchdown passes like Philip Rivers.
Rivers was the ultimate competitor, and a recent hilarious story shared by Gates is further proof of Rivers' on-the-field trash talk.
How many quarterbacks would think about trashing the opponent by causing them to get another penalty while giving them an absolute beatdown? Well, according to Gates, that quarterback could only be Rivers.
The legend of Rivers' trash talk has long been passed around. The language used by the quarterback was always PG, and it always made for an entertaining mic'd up.
I hate to be that old guy, but can we get back to more "fricking" trash talk by quarterback's and 300 lb men that could eat them?
