Travis Kelce Wants Jason Kelce to Run For President After Chiefs-Bills Game
By Liam McKeone
Wednesday brought the latest episode of the New Heights podcast starring Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. This was some anticipation for this as Travis declined to speak to the media after helping the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Meaning until this moment, we didn't get any reaction about his brother acting like a shirtless benevolent maniac for most of the game, slugging beers and lifting children.
Unsurprisingly he was not at all embarrassed by what occurred. Travis absolutely loved it to the point that he thinks Jason should run for president and told him as much.
Travis knows the ways of politics. Gotta capitalize on momentum this time of year. Jason is overflowing with public goodwill at the moment and President Kelce has a ring to it.
However, just like in politics, it is frankly only a matter of time before we as a collective turn on the Kelce bros. Jason is in pretty safe territory given he's about to retire and had a documentary made about him and his family. But Travis is constantly in the danger zone, dating someone as famous as Swift backed by such a rabid fanbase. At this point there's also the simple risk of overexposure. The fans can't get enough of the Kelces right now (as evidenced by the existence of this post) but there is such thing as too much. The turning point exists. We've seen it happen again and again. With the Chiefs on the verge of heading to their fourth Super Bowl in the last five years and media attention at an all-time high, I would guess we're rapidly approaching the breaking point.
Anyway. Jason Kelce for president!