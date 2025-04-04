No NFL team is worse at drafting quarterbacks than the New York Jets
By Matt Reed
Drafting a superstar at the most important position in football might be easy if you're an NFL team like the Green Bay Packers or even more recently for the Kansas City Chiefs, but for most franchises it's incredibly difficult to find the quarterback that's going to guide an organization for years to come.
One NFL team in particular has been very poor at evaluating talent at the quarterback position, and that's left them in a situation where they've had to go outside of their franchise to fill the void.
Since 2018, the New York Jets have used roughly 15 percent of their draft capital on quarterbacks, including selecting players still in the league like Geno Smith and Zach Wilson, despite those two being on different teams.
In the case of the Chiefs, having Patrick Mahomes certainly helps their long-term viability at the position and ensures that Kansas City won't need a quarterback for a very long time.
That being said, as this year's draft nears teams that have been consistently searching for strong quarterback play for years like the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are just a few of those that could be in the market for top prospects like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.
