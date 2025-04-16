Jimmy Butler explains ‘Batman-Robin’ dynamic between him and Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors clinched the 7th seed in the NBA's Western Conference with a narrow win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry led the charge with 38 and 37 points, respectively, all of which the team needed to get the result.
The Warriors have an impeccable record with Jimmy Butler, sitting pretty at 23-7 since the trade, as per StatMuse. This will likely only get better in the playoffs, considering how great Butler has shown he can be in the postseason during his Miami stint. But he knows exactly what his role on this team is.
RELATED: LeBron James' Ken doll smashes sales records, sells out after launch
“I’m telling you, that’s a Batman if I’ve ever seen a Batman, always coming to save the day,” Butler told TNT. “You’re never out of any game with him. He’s so poised, so calm, and he was a huge part of getting us the victory.
“I think any team has a chance with me on it. But I know every team has a chance with Steph on it. I get to play Robin. That’s my Batman.”
Jimmy Butler has played quite the role as 'Robin' so far for the Warriors. Even without counting his heroics against the Grizzlies, Butler has averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game for the Warriors since joining the team.
There were some concerns about whether the superstars would gel after the Warriors traded for Butler, but those seem like problems of the past. A young 2nd seed in the Houston Rockets awaits, and the Warriors will need all their superheroes, or superstars, to step up and be counted if they want to make a run to the championship.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
VIRAL: Leaked Jordon Hudson emails reveal confusing role on Bill Belichick's UNC staff
CFB: Nico Iamaleava's NIL chase could reportedly backfire with massive loss
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays serving absolute abomination 'Cotton Candy Fries' at home games
NFL: Free agent running back shares staggering workout video with strong message
WNBA: Hailey Van Lith foreshadowed WNBA Draft future with meaningful tattoo
SPORTS MEDIA: Atlanta Braves reporter secured woman's phone number while on live TV