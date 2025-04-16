Stephen A. Smith tells Mavs GM Nico Harrison to ‘shut up and go home’
The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up to fight for their season on Wednesday night as they take on the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament. But the noise is again largely around their General Manager Nico Harrison, and not the team itself.
Harrison recently called a closed-door press conference with select media members, in which he stated that he had no regrets about trading Luka Doncic, among other things. Mavs fans are already seething, but this particular take seems to have also riled up Stephen A. Smith, who tore into Harrison on ESPN's First Take.
"It might behoove you not to talk at all," Smith said. "Just let the whole damn season end. Because there's nothing that you can do to explain it ... You don't have a press conference right now and talk about it, you just don't. You shut up and you go home. That's what you do. Do your exit interviews when the season's over."
Luka Doncic's return to American Airlines Center went terribly for Harrison, as the superstar dropped 45 points amid thunderous chants asking for the GM to be fired. Despite that, and the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers look poised to make a deep playoff run, Harrison continues to suggest that he did what he believed to be the right thing.
Stephen A. Smith's take on the matter seems to be largely about the PR issues about all this. The Mavericks have all but alienated a majority of their fan base, and perhaps Smith's advice might be good for Nico Harrison after all.
