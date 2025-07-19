2025 WNBA All-Star Game live stream, start time, & viewing info
By Josh Sanchez
After a fun night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, it's time for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game to take place in front of a soldout crown. The action goes down in primetime on Saturday, July 19, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
The format for the game is Team Collier vs. Team Clark, with the top two vote-getters -- Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark of the hometown favorite Indiana Fever -- drafting their rosters from a pool of eligible candidates.
Clark is unfortunately unable to play in the game due to injury, but she will still be on the bench helping coach her squad.
Entering the All-Star Game, Team Collier is slight 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under is set for a whopping 259.5 total points.
How can you tune into Saturday night's game?
All of the information you need to watch the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game live online can be seen below.
WNBA 3-Point Contest & Skills Competition viewing info
Date: Saturday, July 19
Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Venue: Gainbridge Arena
TV Info: ABC
Betting Odds: Team Collier -4.5 | O/U: 259.5
How to watch the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game online
Your best bet for watching the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities online is on ESPN+. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.
