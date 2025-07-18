Bill Belichick, UNC football docuseries coming to Hulu after HBO debacle
By Josh Sanchez
It looks like Bill Belichick and the UNC football program are getting their docuseries after all. Earlier this year, there were reports that Belichick and UNC were in talks with HBO for a Hard Knocks-style docuseries.
However, everything fell through with rumors that Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was a reason that negotiations fell apart.
Despite all of that drama, the Belichick and UNC docuseries is heading to Disney-owned Hulu, according to a report from Front Office Sports. Negotiations are reportedly being finalized, while it is in early-stage production.
MORE: UNC 'supporter' voices displeasure to school about Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson
"It is not yet known what the new documentary will be called," FOS writes. "A firm controlled by Hudson registered trademarks for phrases including 'Chapel Bill (Bill’s Version),' 'Do Your Job: (Bill’s Version),' and 'No Days Off (Bill’s Version).'"
Interestingly enough, Disney-owned ESPN is the primary broadcast partner for the ACC, which includes UNC, so a majority of the Tar Heels' games will air on the network.
MORE: Bill Belichick's beach rendezvous with Jordon Hudson has social media in a frenzy
The Tar Heels will kick off the Belichick era on Monday, September 1, at home against the TCU Horned Frogs.
