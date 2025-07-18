The Big Lead

Tour de France protester gets tackled, tossed over barrier by security guard

An anti-Israel protestor at the Tour de France was in for a rude awakening when a security guard took matters into his own hands and leveled the man.

By Josh Sanchez

Alberto Contador, in yellow, during stage twenty of the Tour de France between Longjumeau and Paris.
Alberto Contador, in yellow, during stage twenty of the Tour de France between Longjumeau and Paris. / GEPA/Imagn Images
The 2025 Tour de France got underway earlier this month and is just past the midway point following the conclusion of Stage 13.

On Friday, there was a wild moment when a man who was protesting Israel's involvement in the race decided to try to make his voice heard. The man was running down the course with a shirt that read "Israel out of the Tour."

The protestor also had a keffiyeh in his hand, which is a symbol of solidarity with Palestine.

When a security guard noticed the protestor, he did not hold back. The security guard tackled the protestor into the barrier, before picking him up and dumping him onto the ground on the opposite side. The moment instantly went viral.

That's how you take care of business.

Any time a person interferes with the course or puts the cyclists in danger for any reason, security needs to act quickly, and this man was up for the job.

The final stage of the Tour de France will take place on Sunday, July 27. The event wraps up at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Alberto Contador during stage 17 of the Tour de France between Salies de Bearn to Bordeaux.
Alberto Contador during stage 17 of the Tour de France between Salies de Bearn to Bordeaux. / GEPA/Imagn Images

