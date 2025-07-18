The Big Lead

Caitlin Clark's brother Colin calls out WNBA refs on 'StudBudz' stream

Colin Clark, the brother of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, called out WNBA refs during the 'StudBudz' live stream at the All-Star Weekend reception.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark objects to a call by a referee, during a game against the New York Liberty.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark objects to a call by a referee, during a game against the New York Liberty. / IndyStar-Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark was forced to withdraw from the WNBA All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest due to injury, as she misses time for the third time this season, but that didn't stop the Indiana Fever star from pulling up to the All-Star Game reception.

Stars around the league enjoyed a welcome party for the weekend's festivities in Indianapolis along with family friends.

Minnesota Lynx stars Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams live streamed from the event on their popular StudBudz Twitch channel and captured some of the incredible moments.

At one point, Clark's brother, Colin Clark, appeared and took a moment to call out the refs. "Fix the refereeing WNBA, it's bad though," he said into the mic.

This isn't the first time that Colin has called out the WNBA officiating, either.

After Clark's most recent injury, her younger brother went viral for a tweet which read, "Make no mistake, this is on the reffing." He deleted it shortly after hitting send.

Should Colin have said that on the stream? Probably not. Was it hilarious? Absolutely. The players on the stream laughed along and appeared to agree.

WNBA All-Star festivities continue on Friday night with the Skills Competition and 3-Point Contest, while the All-Star Game will air at 8:00 p.m. ET Saturday night on ESPN.

Signs advertising the WNBA All-Star games go up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Signs advertising the WNBA All-Star games go up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

