Caitlin Clark's new Kobe 5 Nike commercial goes viral
Caitlin Clark's stardom continues to ascend during her sophomore season in the WNBA. Despite an injury-affected start to the Indiana Fever's 2025 campaign for Clark, she's already enjoyed some stellar games this season and has been named an All-Star.
It's not just on the court that Clark continues to excel; she's found tons of success off the court as well. She has become synonymous with Nike's signature Kobe Bryant sneaker line, having made history in general release and player-exclusive colorways of Nike Kobe models.
The brand recently released a commercial for the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' sneakers with the Fever superstar featuring in it. This shoe marks the first time Clark is involved in a player-exclusive silhouette.
The commercial shows Clark with the eyes of a mamba, before a montage of her dribbling and making a shot. The sneakers are scheduled to be released on Monday, June 30, and are expected to cost $190. The company will reportedly only release 13,000 pairs.
The commercial itself went viral on social media, with fans hyped because of the new shoes as well as Clark's role in this. There is a clamor for the WNBA superstar to get her shoe from the company, and it does feel like a matter of time before that happens.
Clark remains 'day-to-day', having missed two straight Fever games because of a left groin injury. With the league's All-Star weekend coming up next month, Caitlin's popularity remains at an all-time high, and the hope will be that she stays healthy for the rest of the season.
