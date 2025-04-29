Deion Sanders lists massive Texas mansion that would be a sports fan's dream
By Tyler Reed
Just in case you haven't heard the name Sanders enough times this week, we have another story involving the legendary family.
It was not the best weekend for Shedeur Sanders, as the new Cleveland Browns quarterback thought he would hear his name long before the 144th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, that drama has passed, and now Shedeur's legendary father, Deion Sanders, is looking to sell his iconic Prosper, Texas home.
Sanders is putting his 29,220 square foot home up for a staggering $5,500,000. In a few pictures shared on social media, this house would be a dream home for any mega-rich sports fan.
A full-court basketball court, bowling alley, pool table, and what appears to be a turfed room that looks like a mini football stadium, this house has everything one could dream of.
If ten-year-old me would have hit the lottery, my family would be living in a house just like this. Actually, if 32-year-old me won the lottery, the outcome would still be the same.
The 2025 NFL Draft was a memorable weekend for the Sanders family. Not only Shedeur, but Shilo Sanders, has also been given the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Something tells me these boys had some knock-down, drag-out football games in that turfed room in the old Sanders home.
