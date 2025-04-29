Caitlin Clark feels bigger and better at Indiana Fever training camp ahead of WNBA season
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark put in the work. Now she's ready to reap the benefits.
The Indiana Fever star guard made good on her promise to not play competitive basketball during the offseason. That doesn't mean she didn't work on her game.
When she wasn't going to sporting events and appearing on talk shows, Clark spent time at the Fever training facility preparing for her second season. She committed to an offseason program to get stronger after experiencing the physicality of the WNBA during her rookie campaign last year.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers already has a pro contract richer than her WNBA rookie deal
"That was my biggest focus this offseason, just trying to get stronger and really working on that," Clark said Monday after the second day of training camp workouts.
Clark credited Sarah Kessler, the Fever's strength and conditioning coach, for making sure she maintained "consistency" on her offseason program.
"I certainly feel a lot stronger," Clark said. "I'm a pretty self-aware person. I knew that was going to be a huge part of it."
"It's gonna help me offensively. It's gonna help me defensively. It's gonna help me not get as tired throughout games."
Proof of Clark's progress in the weight room surfaced in March when a photo of her at a Butler Bulldogs game captured her bulked-up biceps.
"It was great for her to get a break," first-year head coach Stephanie White said of Clark. "It was great for her body, her mind and her soul probably. And it was great for her to get in the weight room. ... And to be able to get in the gym and really hone in one some nuance of her game is going to help her get to another level."
Clark is confident she has raised her game as far strength and conditioning. "Even through these two practices, I can certainly feel it," she said.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Shedeur finds a home, Lakers on ropes, trouble in paradise, and more
NBA: Fans react to clutch Timberwolves win over Lakers, think Playoff series could be over
NFL: Shedeur Sanders' prank caller revealed to be NFL coach's son, issues apology
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson bizarrely interrupts interview question
VIRAL: UFL WR Samson Nacua, brother of NFL's Puka Nacua, slaps fan on video after game