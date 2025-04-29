Colorado Rockies taking losing to next level with horrific start to 2025 season
By Tyler Reed
It's never fun to be the worst team in any sport; however, the Colorado Rockies are taking the top spot of stink in MLB this season.
The Rockies are currently 4-24 on the season. They are the only team in the National League that doesn't have 10 wins and one of two teams in the entire league that has yet to meet that mark. The Chicago White Sox are the other team without 10 wins, sitting at seven.
RELATED: MLB Power Rankings, From Best to Worst
How long has it been since the Rockies went on a winning streak? The answer probably won't surprise you, knowing this team is still looking for its fifth win this season.
You'll have to go back to September of last season to find the last time the Rockies won two games in a row.
The Rockies took down the Arizona Diamondbacks in back-to-back games. However, September of 2024 feels like a lifetime ago.
The New Orleans Saints were one of the top teams in the NFL on the same date, and we all were still living in a Shaboozey world, as his hit song 'A Bar Song' was still the number one song on the charts.
Someone pour Rockies fans a double shot of whiskey. This is going to be a long season, and the fanbase is about to make some history with that fella Jack Daniels.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
RANKINGS: Top 10 most hated teams in sports
NBA: Refs admit they missed crucial foul call in Knicks' close win over Pistons
NFL: Bills GM Brandon Beane rips 'dumbest' criticism of Buffalo's draft by local radio show
SPORTS MEDIA: Embattled executive fired by Fox Sports releases statement
WNBA: Caitlin Clark feels bigger and better at Indiana Fever training camp ahead of WNBA season