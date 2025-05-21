Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark ties WNBA history after incredible feat
By Matt Reed
Caitlin Clark has become one of the biggest things to ever happen to the WNBA, and just days after the Indiana Fever superstar had another heated encounter with Angel Reese, the guard is making league history after another phenomenal showing Tuesday night.
In just 42 games, Clark has not only become one of the faces of the entire WNBA but now she's tied a long-standing record that took the previous holder over 400 games to achive. On Tuesday, Clark tied Courtney Vandersloot's record for most games with 20 points and 10 assists after doing it for the 10th time.
For even more context, legendary WNBA superstar Diana Taurasi only posted those magic numbers on nine occasions during her professional career despite appearing in over 565 games.
It's becoming more and more evident with each passing game that Clark has the ability to carry the league for many years to come, and that will surely make the Fever one of the biggest draws in pro basketball.
