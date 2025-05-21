Caitlin Clark speaks out on WNBA’s investigation into hateful comments against Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have begun their 2025 WNBA campaign with a win and a loss. Their win came against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on opening weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by controversy around alleged hateful and racist abuse aimed at the Sky superstar.
The WNBA made a statement in defense of Reese and announced that an investigation was underway into the incident. Indiana made a statement as well, condemning any abuse she might have suffered. And now Clark has shared her opinion on the issue as well.
“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” Clark told the press. “Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena, whether player or fan, to have a great experience.
“I appreciate the league doing that (the investigation). I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that since day one. The investigation we’ll leave up to them to find anything and take the proper action if so.”
There is a lot of online discourse regarding what this investigation will result in. However, a strong statement like this from Clark will only help to reduce incidents of this nature.
Following all this, though, the focus for both Clark and Reese will be to lead their respective teams to glory during this WNBA campaign. The Fever will want to improve their playoff results from last season, while the Sky aim to make it to the dance after missing out last year.
