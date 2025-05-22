MLB News: former MVP set to return from injury Friday: report
The Atlanta Braves are getting a huge boost in their quest to turn around their 2025 season.
Former National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is set to return from the injured list Friday, when the Braves take on the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, according to Francys Romero on Twitter/X.
David O'Brien of The Athletic noted earlier Thursday that Acuña was scratched from the lineup for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers' game in Louisville, a strong indication that he was set to come off the injured list.
Acuña, the 2023 National League MVP, has been on the injured list since the 2025 season began. In his last full season, the outfielder became the first player in MLB history to steal 70 bases and hit 40 home runs in a single season.
Without Acuña, the Braves are off to a disappointing 24-24 start — 24-17 since they lost their first seven games of the season.
MORE: MLB All-Star Game will return to historic venue after 37-year absence: report
Now, Acuña will return just in time for a big series against the San Diego Padres, who eliminated Atlanta in a best-of-three Wild Card series last October.
Acuña played six rehab games between the Florida Complex League and the Triple-A International League. He hit .400, hit two home runs, and drew seven walks while striking out twice in 22 plate appearances.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Controversial NFL Tush Push survives after receiving overwhelming support
MLB: Cincinnati Reds should be crowned worst franchise of last 25 years in MLB
NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins 2024-25 NBA MVP
SPORTS MEDIA: NBC has offer to MLB to take over broadcast rights for ESPN
VIRAL: New York City temporarily changes street names ahead of Knicks-Pacers Game 1