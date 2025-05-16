Caitlin Clark’s hilarious reaction to Aliyah Boston saying she’d call her to get out of jail
Caitlin Clark had a stellar first WNBA season, breaking league records and leading her team to the playoffs. She won Rookie of the Year, was named to the All-WNBA First Team, and became an All-Star as well. With her sophomore season set to begin, these are exciting times for the Indiana Fever star.
One of the big talking points of Clark's rookie season was her perceived lack of support. Caitlin took a fair few hard fouls on the court, and her teammates' actions were seen as not backing her up. But chemistry seems better before the season's even begun this year, it's evident in their interactions.
RELATED: WNBA Opening Weekend TV Schedule: Fever, Sky, Paige Bueckers’ Wings in action
In a segment that asked Fever players who they would call to get them out of prison should they find themselves in such a situation, Aliyah Boston named CC. When she got checked by her teammate, Clark defended herself hilariously claiming, "I got connections."
The WNBA stars all found the entire situation quite funny, bursting into laughter and seemingly unable to stop. This type of chemistry will be key for Indiana this season, as expectations to succeed will be higher than they were last year.
The Indiana Fever will begin their 2025 WNBA campaign on Saturday, May 17, taking on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Clark and her teammates will want to make an emphatic beginning to their campaign, but going up against a big rival, that will be eaiser said than done.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Ranking the top 13 must-see games of the 2025 NFL season
NBA: Jaylen Brown takes a subtle shot at Jalen Brunson with an underhanded compliment
NIL: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'
SPORTS MEDIA: Kevin Durant goes off top rope with scathing roast of Emmanuel Acho
VIRAL: 5 best NFL schedule release videos that won the internet