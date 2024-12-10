How do the four Heisman finalists compare?
By Max Weisman
The Heisman Trophy, College Football's premier award, announced on Monday the four finalists who will be invited to New York for the trophy's presentation on Saturday.
The finalists for the award are Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. As of Tuesday, Hunter has the best odds to win the trophy at -4000, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He would be the first two-way player to win since Charles Woodson in 1997.
Hunter is the heavy favorite because this season will likely etch him into history as one of the greatest two-way players of all time. As a wide receiver, he leads the Big 12 with 92 receptions and 14 touchdowns and is second in yards with 1,152. On the defensive side of the ball, his 31 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions earned him the Big 12's defensive player of the year award.
Some fans, though, believe the Heisman should recognize Jeanty's season as the better one. While the Boise State running back doesn't play defense, he does lead the nation in rushing yards with 2,497, good for fourth all-time in FBS history. His 29 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the country with Army quarterback Bryson Daily. Jeanty has rushed for more than 125 yards in every game this season and recorded more than 200 yards six times. His running game is a huge reason why Boise State won the Mountain West and is the three-seed in the College Football Playoff.
Gabriel led Oregon to the only undefeated record in FBS this season and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. He transferred from Oklahoma in the offseason and has averaged 274 passing yards per game with the Ducks. He's thrown 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, leading Oregon to a 13-0 record. He's added seven touchdowns on the ground and set the FBS record for total touchdowns throughout his College Football career with 187.
Ward, the other quarterback in the finalist group, was named the AP's offensive player of the year on Monday. His 36 passing touchdowns lead the country, and 4,123 passing yards are second behind Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord. Ward is averaging over 340 passing yards per game and has recorded nine games of 300+ passing yards and three or more passing touchdowns this season, leading Miami to the number-one offense in the country. The Hurricanes average 44.2 points per game.
The Heisman ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.
