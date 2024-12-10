Yankees' Plan B after losing Juan Soto could be trading for Astros slugger
By Joe Lago
The shock and dismay was to be expected from the New York Yankees (as well as the anger from their passionate fans) after Juan Soto chose the New York Mets' 15-year, $765 million offer over the Yankees' 16-year, $760 million contract proposal.
Soto finally made his long-awaited decision. It's time for the Yankees to move on and to proceed to Plan B.
Perhaps they could replace the 26-year-old Soto with a 27-year-old slugger who also plays right field and has played on a World Series champion.
Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker is on the trading block, and according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Yankees "do like" Tucker as a potential Soto replacement.
The exorbitant prices in MLB free agency could push Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to the trade market to swing a deal for Tucker, even if the three-time All-Star will enter free agency after next season.
Last season, Tucker's OPS+ (181) was higher than Soto's (178). However, Tucker was limited to just 78 games due to a shin injury, hitting .289/.408/.585 with 23 home runs in 277 at-bats.
"He is not Juan Soto," Morosi said of Tucker. "But when you think of the Yankees' interest in Tucker, he could help them replace the production they lost in Soto."
Astros general manager Dana Brown confirmed Tucker's availability on Monday at the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas. Brown told reporters he would "not take anything off the table in improving this club," and those options include listening to deals "on all the players," including Tucker and staff ace Framber Valdez.
