Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg shares sad news about his health
Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg took to Instagram Tuesday to make a sad announcement regarding his health.
After completing eight months of treatments for prostate cancer in August, the 65-year-old Cubs legend announced the disease has returned.
"To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share an update on my prostate cancer," Sandberg wrote. "Unfortunately we recently learned the cancer has relapsed, and it has spread to other organs. This means that I’m back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family. - Ryne Sandberg."
According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer. The disease is treatable, as more than 3.3 million U.S. men are living with the disease after receiving a prostate cancer diagnosis.
Sandberg is the Chicago Cubs' career record-holder in runs (1,316) and holds a share of for consecutive games with a home run (five). His 103 runs scored in 1982 remain the franchise single-season rookie record. He was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.
The 1984 National League MVP is a community ambassador for the Cubs, making public appearances at team-sponsored events, and meet-and-greets and occasionally providing color commentary for Cubs telecasts on Marquee Sports Network.
Sandberg also managed the Philadelphia Phillies, the team that drafted him out of high school in 1978, for parts of three seasons.
