Joel Embiid is 'done', says former NBA player after making LeBron James comparison
After an abysmal start to the 2024-25 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have somewhat stabilized themselves ahead of NBA Christmas Day games.
In fact, the 76ers flaunt an impressive 4-1 record in their last five games as they have managed to reach the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, superstar Joel Embiid has hardly contributed to the team's newfound form. After all, the 76ers' recent matchup against the Chicago Bulls was his first NBA game since Nov. 20, 2024.
Even though Embiid scored 31 points in the 108-100 win, many are still skeptical about the 30-year-old in the long run. With that in mind, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas recently announced that the 2023 NBA MVP's time in the league is over.
"His knee is done. This is it," Arenas said. "This is that athlete who most likely, the cartilage is gone from his knee and he’s out there with no brake pad. There’s only so much time before you gon’ go back because it’s irritated. ... Embiid’s body is older than LeBron’s by probably a decade. You can see it."
Arenas spoke in light of Embiid's recent admission that the past few months have been 'depressing' for the veteran center.
To be honest, it's understandable since Embiid has been dealing with a lingering leg injury that has allowed him to play just five games this season.
In those matchups, Embiid has averaged 22.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for the 76ers. While his numbers are fine, he has shot just 40.7% from the field and 13.0% from the three-point line.
Keeping that in mind, is it really time for Embiid to call it quits on playing in the NBA? Only time will tell.
