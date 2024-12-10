Clippers coach says LeBron James vouched for him to get Lakers job, but he denied
Since LeBron James' arrival to the Los Angeles Lakers, the organization has entered a new era where they re-opened their NBA Championship window for the first time since Kobe Bryant's retirement in 2016.
Although the Lakers won a ring in 2020 under the leadership of Frank Vogel, the franchise has failed to reach the same heights despite changing head coaches multiple times.
One name that was linked to the Purple and Gold multiple times was none other than current LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue. A key reason behind that was the fact that James had already played under Lue during his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The two also won the 2016 NBA Championship. Keeping that in mind, it was a surprise when the Lakers didn't go ahead with Lue's appointment. Well, the Clippers coach recently revealed the Purple and Gold lowballed him an offer despite a huge recommendation from the King himself.
"He did, and he called me twice. He called me, 'What do I have to do? I said, 'No, I want them to respect me," Lue said. "I don't want to have to go to you to get my deal done; if they don't respect me like I should be respected, then it's okay. He wasn't pissed off; he wasn't mad about it, but he and Rich Paul both stepped in and said, 'What are we going to do to get it done?' I didn't like the way it was handled."
Fast forward to 2024, and former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick has taken over the head coaching duties for the Lakers.
Redick is seemingly on good terms with James and Co., but one can't fail to wonder if the Lakers would have been better off with someone like Ty Lue. After all, he has championship-winning experience under his belt.
