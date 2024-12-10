Warriors trade talk returns with several players linked for potential deal
By Joe Lago
The Golden State Warriors attempted to trade for Paul George and then Lauri Markkanen last summer, so it's been no secret they're interested in making a significant roster upgrade to make another championship run with future Hall of Famers Steph Curry and Draymond Green. And it was hardly news last week when whispers returned of the Warriors looking to make a deal.
However, the trade talk is getting loud again around Golden State. Multiple reports have the Warriors considering scoring guards and wings who could alleviate the offensive burden on the 36-year-old Curry.
RELATED: Steve Kerr calls out Warriors player in rare press conference rant
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Golden State is seeking to acquire a "star player — a playmaker, scorer," and one player who definitely fits that description is Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. The 35-year-old six-time All-Star has three preferred destinations: Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and the Warriors.
Charania also reported that Golden State has inquired about three players on the Brooklyn Nets: forwards Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith and point guard Dennis Schroder. The 31-year-old Schroder would seem to be an ideal replacement for injured starting guard De'Antony Melton, whose skillset of ballhandling, 3-point shooting and on-ball defense was a perfect complement to Curry.
The LeBron-to-the-Warriors rumors are back, too.
Last February, Golden State reportedly called the Los Angeles Lakers about LeBron James' availability before the NBA trade deadline but were rebuffed. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said there have "been some conversations in the league" about James revisiting the idea of moving on from L.A., potentially to the Bay Area to reunite with Curry, his fellow Paris Olympics gold medal winner.
Any trade the Warriors make would likely involve forward Jonathan Kuminga, the 22-year-old 2021 lottery pick who has finally been elevated to the starting lineup and is due to be a restricted free agent next summer.
Charania reported that "rival executives are surely keeping an eye on Kuminga's play," but Golden State's braintrust has two months to decide whether it should invest in Kuminga's future or cash in on his potential as a valuable trade chip.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: The best non-Playoff Bowl Games
NFL: A.J. Brown mocks Jalen Hurts’ passing
CFB: Notre Dame could get hot and win it all
MLB: Soto makes Mets the kings of New York