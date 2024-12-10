Miami Heat are open to trading one of their best players
By Max Weisman
ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Miami Heat "are open to listening to offers" for forward Jimmy Butler. Butler is owed $49 million this season and has a $52 million option for the 2025-26 season, but after not reaching an agreement on an extension with the Heat last offseason he's expected to decline that option and become a free agent.
According to Charania, the Heat are willing to make a deal to trade Butler if the proposal is right, but it's unclear what kind of trade package would make the Heat willing to say yes. Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has reportedly indicated in league circles that his client would like to play for Houston, Dallas or Golden State, but any team in contention is preferred.
At 12-10, the Heat are currently the five seed in the Eastern Conference, but only a half game ahead of the Play-In Tournament. Miami will likely be fighting to stay out of the Play-In as the season comes to an end in April; the Heat have played in the Play-In in each of the last two seasons.
According to Charania, the Warriors may be a good fit for Butler. Golden State is reportedly looking to add a star playmaker to complement Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and have the depth to make an intriguing trade proposal. The Warriors tried to sign Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, and will reportedly be aggressive at the trade deadline in February. Could that involve a deal for Butler?
With the trade rumors surfacing and Butler and the Heat not coming to an agreement on an extension last season, it seems Butler's days in Miami are numbered. The question remains whether he'll be traded or if he'll have his pick of teams in free agency after this season.
