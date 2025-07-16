The Big Lead

WNBA introduces exciting twist to All-Star Game that fans will love

The WNBA is introducing an exciting twist to this weekend's All-Star Game that will get fans on their feet with a reward for "logo threes."

By Josh Sanchez

Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark dribbles up the court against Team USA during the WNBA All-Star Game.
Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark dribbles up the court against Team USA during the WNBA All-Star Game. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The WNBA is taking center stage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. The game will be aired on ABC and ESPN on Saturday, July 19.

One day prior, the Skills Competition and Three-Point Shoutout will be held, with Indiana Fever and hometown favorite Caitlin Clark scheduled to participate.

There are questions about whether Clark will still be able to suit up for the festivities after tweaking her groin injury in a game on Tuesday night, but if she does, she will have a special opportunity to light up the scoreboard during Saturday's game.

MORE: Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu headline WNBA 3-Point Contest

The WNBA announced that there will be four circles on the court that will be recorded as four-point shots, taking advantage of Clark's wildly popular "logo threes."

The four-point zones are located 28 feet from the rim.

Since breaking out as a star at Iowa, Clark has made a habit out of pulling up from approximately 30 feet away, which played a big factor in fans tuning in to watch the excitement she brings to the court.

MORE: WNBA star makes surprise appearance on NBA 2K26 cover alongside Thunder star

Let's just hope she is healthy enough to take the court and give the hometown fans the show that they have been waiting for since the All-Star Game in Indy was announced.

Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark calls out to her team as they play Team USA during the WNBA All-Star Gam.
Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark calls out to her team as they play Team USA during the WNBA All-Star Game. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

