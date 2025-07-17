Golf commentators share laugh after mysterious fart during Scottie Scheffler shot
By Matt Reed
Scottie Scheffler continues to show why he's one of the best golfers of all time, however, during the first round of this year's The Open Championship the world number one had a hilarious moment that went viral and it wasn't because of anything that he did.
RELATED: 2025 Open Championship tee times and pairings for Round 1
During. the opening round of the event, Scheffler was on the back nine and getting closer to the hole with a brilliant approach shot that landed a mere feet from the hole, but that shot was briefly overshadowed by a funny sound that ripped from the broadcast booth.
The tournament's commentators had a moment of silence which was followed by laughter during Scheffler's shot when the sound of someone farting was captured as the American star's shot approached the hole.
That same sound was heard once again during the replay of Scheffler's shot, which caused the commentators to erupt in laughter for a second time. Scheffler went on to shoot an impressive three-under par which puts him firmly inside the top-10 after the opening round.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ESPYS: Complete list of award winners from the 2025 ESPYS
MLB: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recognizes low-spending teams hurting baseball
NBA: Victor Wembanyama’s newest injury update will excite NBA fans
NFL: NFL fans sound off on absurd ESPN top-10 wide receiver rankings
SPORTS MEDIA: Fox Sports pushing for college football content with Barstool's Dave Portnoy