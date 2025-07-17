Caitlin Clark withdraws from WNBA 3-Point Contest, All-Star Game due to injury
By Josh Sanchez
The WNBA All-Star Game took a major blow. The game is set to take place on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever. One day prior, the three-point competition will be held.
Unfortunately, hometown hero Caitlin Clark will not be suiting up for the festivities.
Clark suffered another groin injury earlier this week and will be unable to participate in the three-point contest or game as she puts a focus on getting her health back to 100 percent.
Clark announced the news in a heartfelt statement to the fans.
"I'm so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend," Clark said in a statement. "I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together. I know this will be the best All-Star yet.
"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy coach our team to a win."
It's devastating news to the thousands of fans who planned on showing up to cheer on Clark, but the event should still be a success. It is an All-Star event, after all.
This season, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game in just 13 appearances. Tip-off for the All-Star Game is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
