Nick Young takes a victory lap after D’Angelo Russell was accused of cheating
Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell were once teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. Anyone who has followed the NBA during that time remembers the beef and the controversy that surrounded the two. Young and Russell have openly disliked each other since.
Russell was accused of cheating on his girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas, by an X handle called Jaw Morant. Screenshots were shared showing the new Mavericks star allegedly sending money so she could fly out to see him.
Some time has passed since then, but Swaggy P was recently asked about it, and his response made it quite clear that the beef is very much still alive on his end.
"Oh man! What can I say, God answers all prayers," Young said. "Jaw Morant, she's the GOAT. Shoutout to Swaggy Nation, people who have been riding with me from day 1. I love what you doing...I got you coz you ain't going to see no more money so I got you.
"You know, snitches never prosper, and you know, only one made it... Jaw Morant made sure D'Angelo wasn't even going to have a comeback," he added. "Shoutout to her. Close out."
Russell had recorded a video in 2016 in which Young admitted to infidelity, but it got leaked. Swaggy P then accused Russell of being a snitch, a stance he maintains to date. One might think that all this would have blown over, but Young seems to be still holding on to a grudge.
