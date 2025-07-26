Spurs rookie Dylan Harper’s reaction to signing $56 million NBA contract goes viral
Getting drafted into the NBA is a moment that fundamentally changes the life of any player who experiences it. But if a player gets picked in the lottery, or even better, becomes a Top 3 pick, then the money they receive is downright incredible.
Cooper Flagg was picked No. 1 overall this season, and his deal is worth $62.7 million over four years. Dylan Harper was the No. 2 overall pick, and the San Antonio Spurs will be paying him $56.1 million over four years. And his reaction to signing the deal recently went viral on social media.
When Harper saw the papers in front of him that he had to sign, he couldn't hold in his excitement. The Rutgers man hooted and said, "Damn!" before apologizing for his break in composure. Fans on X loved it.
"That man looked like he just saw his entire bloodline’s debt disappear," one fan wrote. "Life changing money right there. Hopefully he doesn’t blow through it," another said.
"His reaction is so raw and real, you know he's really just a normal kid. More power to him," a third fan commented. "Don't forget about your family, man," wrote a fourth.
"That's what genuine character looks like right there. Harper's raw reaction to seeing $56.1M isn't about the money – it's about a young man realizing years of work and dreams just became reality," read a comment that summed the whole thing up quite nicely.
Harper is entering an excellent situation with the Spurs; he will ideally be playing alongside Victor Wembanyama for years to come. At 19 years of age, he has to put in the work and become one of the league's premier players, and his career earnings will make this giant contract look quite small.
