Brock Lesnar's daughter, Maya, goes public with relationship with 49ers lineman
By Tyler Reed
Dating the daughter of the baddest man on the planet would have to be one of the scariest moves a fella could make.
However, San Francisco 49ers rookie offensive lineman Drew Moss made his relationship with Maya Lesnar official after Moss shared photos of the couple on his Instagram.
The last name Lesnar, and me talking about the baddest man on the planet, should help you put two and two together. Maya is the daughter of former UFC Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.
Before getting his opportunity with the 49ers, Moss spent his college days with the Colorado State football program, where Lesnar also competes in track and field for the university.
Not long ago, Lesnar took home the NCAA shot put championship after an extremely impressive first throw.
Moss was not selected in the NFL Draft; however, the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent, and now he will prepare for his first NFL training camp.
It goes without saying, but I'm going to say it anyway; Moss and Lesnar are the definition of a power couple.
