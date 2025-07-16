Livvy Dunne, Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea become MLB All Star besties
By Josh Sanchez
The stars were out in Atlanta on Tuesday night for the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park, including all of the players and WAGs. Among them were Livvy Dunne, the former LSU gymnast/social media influencer who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, and Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.
After appearing on the red carpet with their respective men, the two linked up backstage and shared a special moment.
Livvy shared a photo with Chelsea, which was later reposted with the caption, "new bestie."
It was the duo you never knew you needed.
Love Island USA may be over, but two new blonde bombshells have entered the villa.
When the game was all said and done, Livvy and Chelsea were on the winning side, as Skenes, Freeman, and the National League came out on top in the first-ever All Star Game Swing-Off after the game ended tied 6-6 through nine innings.
The game ended with Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber going yard in all three of his Swing-Off attempts to give the NL the win.
