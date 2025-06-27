Logan Paul heated after $5 million Pokemon card damaged at Fanatics Fest
By Tyler Reed
Logan Paul has done something that is nearly impossible in the professional wrestling landscape. Hardcore wrestling fans absolutely hate when a celebrity comes into their world to step in the ring.
However, it's hard to argue that Paul hasn't impressed those hardcore fans in his short time with the WWE.
The social icon has now become a top player in the squared circle, as he continues to create moment after moment.
RELATED: Logan Paul opens up about troubling upbringing, struggles with father Greg
The new WWE superstar also appears to be a massive Pokemon fan. Paul purchased a rare Pikachu card with a current value of over $5 million. Well, it was valued at that price before someone damaged the card at Fanatics Fest.
Paul has the video footage of the "damage" suffered to the card. When in reality, this feels like it was all scripted.
Hey, there was a time in my life when I was all about trying to catch 'em all. Maybe I would still be worried about if I had $5 million. However, are we really interested in this setup content?
Let's go back to a time when YouTube stars were like the Unforgivable guy or the Chocolate Rain kid. Professional wrestling may be scripted, but it is far more entertaining than watching these guys try to craft up a damaged Pokemon card storyline. I'm over it.
