LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers future gets major new update
The Los Angeles Lakers are having an interesting offseason, to say the least. With Luka Doncic's contract situation providing some stress to the franchise, they have managed to add a starting center in Deandre Ayton. But the LeBron James situation is proving to be somewhat tricky.
After the King picked up his player option worth $52 million for next season, speculation immediately began about whether he might get traded. An ESPN report said four teams are interested in James, including his former franchise in the Cleveland Cavaliers. For now, though, it seems he'll be in LA.
RELATED: Brian Windhorst reveals Luka Doncic stress for Los Angeles Lakers
"Amid the constant speculation recently about LeBron James’ future, both the Lakers and people close to James expect that he will be with the Los Angeles Lakers for training camp this fall," The Athletic reported.
Bronny James has been cooking for the Lakers in the NBA Summer League, and his situation will also be a factor for Bron. The team could potentially trade James later in the offseason, but the Lakers have shown a reluctance to take on big contracts going beyond the next two years.
Should they somehow manage to add a defensive wing via trade, Los Angeles will not want to part ways with James as he enters his 23rd season. A lot depends on what the man himself wishes to do as well. But for the moment, Lakers fans can breathe a little easier.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: LeBron's uncertain future, Bears believe, wrestling marathon, and more
MLB: MLB commissioner reveals league wants Automated Ball-Strike system 'next season'
NFL: Former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater suspended by high school for incredible generosity
NBA: Latest Paul George injury update has Philadelphia 76ers fans worried
VIRAL: Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield chugs beer with fans during golf tournament