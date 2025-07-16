Eagles' Nick Sirianni rips Jalen Hurts critics after ESPN NFL poll
By Josh Sanchez
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is done listening to criticism about his star quarterback Jalen Hurts as the team gears up for its Super Bowl defense.
As teams around the NFL gear up for training camp and the 2025 season, ESPN shared its list of rankings at every position with executives, coaches, and scouts around the league sharing their thoughts.
One list that generated a lot of buzz was the list of top 10 quarterbacks.
Hurts barely cracked the top 10 list despite coming off of a Super Bowl-winning season, which led to plenty of discussion online.
While people are sharing their thoughts, one person who isn't interested in hearing negative opinions is Sirianni, who sounded off on the Hurts critics while speaking to NBC Sports Philly.
“Yeah, that’s bullshit. Anytime, I hear that, it’s cool, it’s like a nice debate thing that people like to have and I get it, there’s a lot of hours that TV shows and radio stations have to fill to be able to fill that debate," he said.
"I understand that, but we’re talking about the ultimate team game there is and he does whatever he needs to do to win each and every game.”
Regardless of what people think, the Eagles were able to reach their ultimately goal last season, so things seem to be going fine.
Hurts finished the 2024 campaign with 2,903 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, while adding 630 yards and 14 scores on the ground.
Philly will welcome the division rival Dallas Cowboys to Lincoln Financial Field to kick off the season on Thursday, September 4.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.
