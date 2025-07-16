The Big Lead

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw roasts Cal Raleigh in hilarious mic'd up MLB All Star moment

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw had some fun with Home Run Derby winner Cal Raleigh during an incredible mic'd up moment during the MLB All Star Game.

By Josh Sanchez

National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers leaves the 2025 MLB All Star Game.
National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers leaves the 2025 MLB All Star Game. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
The 2025 MLB All Star Game gave fans at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, all they could ask for before the National League ultimately came out on top in the first-ever All Star Game Swing-Off after the game was tied 6-6 through nine innings.

Earlier in the game, fans were treated to another incredible moment when Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was mic'd up.

Kershaw faced off against reigning Home Run Derby champion Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners when he took the mound and got the best of the slugger.

When he returned to the dugout, a fired up Kershaw roasted Raleigh with a reference to his nickname, "Big Dumper."

At first, Kershaw felt a little awkward being mic'd up, saying, "This is so weird talking to you guys. Holy cow.” He then added, "Suck it, Big Dumper."

Simple and to the point, and the one-liner landed.

Tuesday night marked Kershaw's 11th All Star appearance, and since he's not sure how much longer he has in his career, he's making the most of it and soaking in every moment.

"I don't take that for granted," Kershaw told reporters after the game. "I think it's really awesome. It very well -- I mean, I shouldn't be here anyway – so it's very possible this could be my last one. I can't say it another way. It was a very awesome night. Special.”

National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts during the 2025 MLB All Star Game.
National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts during the 2025 MLB All Star Game. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

