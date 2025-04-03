Cause of death for Brett Gardner's son Miller revealed
By Josh Sanchez
Authorities in Costa Rica have announced the cause of death of Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. Miller passed away during a family vacation.
According to the reports, Miller died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Miller's "carboxyhemoglobin saturation," which is a compound that occurs when carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin in the blood, was 64 percent which is 14 percent more than what is considered lethal, per ESPN.
MORE: New York Yankees hold moment of silence for Brett Gardner’s son Miller on Opening Day
"It's important to note that adjacent to this room is a dedicated machine room, where it's believed there may be some type of contamination toward these rooms," Randall Zúñiga, director of the Judicial Investigation Agency, said.
Before MLB Opening Day, the Yankees held a moment of silence for Miller Gardner.
MORE: Yankees' Aaron Boone shares heartfelt message on Brett Gardner's son's death
"Miller had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Miller grew up in the Yankees organization and had become a two-sport athlete, wearing his father’s No. 11 on his football jersey," public address announcer Paul Olden said before the crowd went silent.
"The entire Yankees organization grieves this unimaginable loss with Brett, his wife Jessica, and their son Hunter."
Our deepest condolences go out to Gardner's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
