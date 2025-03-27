Yankees' Aaron Boone shares heartfelt message on Brett Gardner's son's death
By Josh Sanchez
MLB Opening Day is finally here and the New York Yankees are taking the field against the Milwaukee Brewers to start the 2025 season with some heavy hearts.
Less than one week ago, on Friday, March 21, former star outfielder Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son Miller Gardner passed away during a family vacation in Costa Rica. Miller had fallen ill during the vacation and an official cause of death has not been revealed.
Ahead of the Yankees' season opener, manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media with a heartbreaking message about Gardner and the team's "persepective" entering the season after Miller's shocking death.
"I talk to our guys a lot about perspective," Boone said, via TMZ Sports. "While this matters so much to us, it's our livelihood, we pour so much into this, so many people care about it, it's baseball. I really think it's important we reflect on that every now and then when we get consumed with this.
"I think we can all imagine how difficult that is right now for the Gardner family. So it'll be with heavy hearts that we take the field today, and really all year."
Gardner spent his entire 14-year career with the Yankees.
He was part of the team's 2009 World Series-winning team that defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, led the AL in stolen bases in 2011, was a 2015 MLB All-Star, and a Gold Glove winner in 2016.
Our deepest condolences go out to the Gardner family during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
