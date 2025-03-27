New York Yankees hold moment of silence for Brett Gardner’s son Miller on Opening Day
By Josh Sanchez
MLB Opening Day started with an emotional moment for the New York Yankees as they took the field for a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon.
The Yankees honored the 14-year-old son of former star outfielder Brett Gardner, Miller Gardner, who passed away during a family vacation to Costa Rica last week.
A moment of silence was held for Miller, as Yankees manager Aaron Boone was overcome with emotion and brought to tears.
MORE: Yankees' Aaron Boone shares heartfelt message on Brett Gardner's son's death
Earlier in the day, Boone addressed the media and said the team would be playing with "heavy hearts."
"Miller had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Miller grew up in the Yankees organization and had become a two-sport athlete, wearing his father’s No. 11 on his football jersey," public address announcer Paul Olden said before the crowd went silent.
"The entire Yankees organization grieves this unimaginable loss with Brett, his wife Jessica, and their son Hunter."
MORE: First Opening Day home run makes MLB, Yankees history
A cause of death has not been determined, and an autopsy is expected to take several months, according to a report from TMZ Sports.
Following Miller's death, the Gardner family shared a heartbreaking statement of his own.
"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," the Gardners said. "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."
It's an unimaginable tragedy and our thoughts are with the Gardner family during this incredibly difficult moment.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB/CFB: NCAA Tournament 2025: Previewing every Sweet 16 matchup
NBA: LeBron James mocks Stephen A. Smith's threat that he would've 'swung' at him
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick
NFL DRAFT: Ashton Jeanty draws the most surprising outcome at Boise State Pro Day
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces big change for 'SportsCenter' from Los Angeles