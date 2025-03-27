The Big Lead

New York Yankees hold moment of silence for Brett Gardner’s son Miller on Opening Day

Brett Gardner's son Miller, who tragically passed away at age 14 on a family vacation, was honored by the New York Yankees on MLB Opening Day in an emotional moment.

By Josh Sanchez

General view of Yankee Stadium as New York Yankees players warm up in the outfield before MLB Opening Day.
General view of Yankee Stadium as New York Yankees players warm up in the outfield before MLB Opening Day. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
MLB Opening Day started with an emotional moment for the New York Yankees as they took the field for a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon.

The Yankees honored the 14-year-old son of former star outfielder Brett Gardner, Miller Gardner, who passed away during a family vacation to Costa Rica last week.

A moment of silence was held for Miller, as Yankees manager Aaron Boone was overcome with emotion and brought to tears.

Earlier in the day, Boone addressed the media and said the team would be playing with "heavy hearts."

"Miller had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Miller grew up in the Yankees organization and had become a two-sport athlete, wearing his father’s No. 11 on his football jersey," public address announcer Paul Olden said before the crowd went silent.

"The entire Yankees organization grieves this unimaginable loss with Brett, his wife Jessica, and their son Hunter."

A cause of death has not been determined, and an autopsy is expected to take several months, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

A general view of Yankee Stadium as the grounds crew prepares the field for MLB Open Day.
A general view of Yankee Stadium as the grounds crew prepares the field for MLB Open Day. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Following Miller's death, the Gardner family shared a heartbreaking statement of his own.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," the Gardners said. "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

It's an unimaginable tragedy and our thoughts are with the Gardner family during this incredibly difficult moment.

