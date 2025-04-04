Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson gifted luxury bag on 24th birthday
By Josh Sanchez
This weekend, UNC football head coach and NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick is about to find out what he has left in the tank, because his girlfriend Jordon Hudson will be continuing her birthday celebration after turning 24 on Thursday, April 3.
Hudson took to social media to show off some of her early birthday presents with a Tar Heels flare.
On Instagram, Hudson snapped a photo of a custom UNC basketball jersey that proudly displays her new age. She also took a close-up photo of a new beaded bag and fresh manicure.
The bag is from the designer brand STAUD, which was founded by Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto in 2013. While it is a designer brand with a unique aesthetic, STAUD is known for being available at a reasonable price point.
Hudson's bag is the Tommy Beaded Bag Year of the Snake, which costs $295. In the Chinese zodiac, 2025 is the Year of the Wood Snake, which explains the appropriate design.
Is it too soon to start calling Jordon the First Lady of UNC Football?
Belichick and Hudson were first linked in the Summer of 2024 when she was 23 years old, thanks to a viral Ring cam video that showed a shirtless Belichick sneaking out of her home.
Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State, doesn't seem to mind the age difference, however, and the couple is going strong.
