NFL legend Bill Belichick has Charles Barkley 'concerned' after negative publicity
By Matt Reed
Bill Belichick has been the center of attention recently alongside his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, but not necessarily for the right reasons, especially after their recent CBS News interview that drew all kinds of negative attention.
Belichick has been quick to defend his 24-year-old girlfriend despite all kinds of publicity that has put the pair in the public eye over recent months, however, as the stories continue to grow about Hudson's involvement at North Carolina there's simply no running away from the spotlight.
That's made public figures and friends of Belichick like NBA legend Charles Barkley to become "concerned" about his "great friend" amid all the drama that has transpired.
“Well, this is a very slippery subject for me, because Bill’s one of my really good friends,” Barkley said. “I don’t — I’m not sure what’s going on. You know, he’s been a great friend for me for a long time. We’ve been friends since he coached for the Browns. I think he’s got to be very careful right now. This is starting to be on a very slippery slope."
Rumors have circulated recently that Hudson was even "heavily involved" before being the one that shot down the proposition of North Carolina appearing on the hit HBO show Hard Knocks, which typically goes around filming NFL teams and telling their stories during the preseason and regular season.
