Bengals star Trey Hendrickson appears content holding out ahead of NFL training camp
By Matt Reed
The reality that the Cincinnati Bengals could be without their top defensive star this NFL season could become more evident as training camp nears and there's still no sign of Trey Hendrickson around the team.
RELATED: New York Jets unveil stunning new locker room ahead of 2025 NFL season
For months now there's been significant back-and-forth conversations, both publicly and privately, between the Bengals and Hendrickson, but with little progress made Hendrickson has now made his stance clear as the rest of his Cincinnati teammates report to training camp this week.
Hendrickson took to Instagram to let everyone know that he's far away from the Bengals practice facility as he posted a vague picture of the Florida sun.
The veteran pass rusher has been seeking a long-term extension that would put him in line with other defensive ends that got paid this offseason like Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt, who received over $100 million in guaranteed money.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies win wild extra innings MLB game after rare officiating technicality
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wildly targets stars Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons
NBA: Cooper Flagg's home state unveils giant maze modeled after Mavericks star
NCAA: Big Ten program plans to build most expensive stadium in college football history
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A Smith rips Donald Trump for using Commanders to distract from Epstein Files