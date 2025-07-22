New York Jets unveil stunning new locker room ahead of 2025 NFL season
By Matt Reed
The New York Jets enter yet another new chapter in their franchise's history following their failed Aaron Rodgers experience, but things could be looking up for the AFC East team at the very least because of their upgrades in facilities.
While the Jets play their home games at MetLife Stadium, which also serves as the home venue for the New York Giants, the team's practice facility in Florham Park, New Jersey is getting some significant upgrades heading into the 2025 NFL season.
The team took to social media Tuesday to show off their brand-new digs ahead of training camp this week, and their improvements include an in-house barbershop that's inspired by classic 1950's stores, as well as massive LED 3D Jets logos across the locker room and a sauna that includes a sound system.
The Jets will look to return to the playoffs for the first time in 15 years, and they'll open up their 2025 season against Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
