Bengals fumbling future with 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson
By Tyler Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals just closed the contract drama regarding their top two wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
The team locked both receivers up for the next four years, and for once, Bengals fans could celebrate their team not letting great talent walk.
However, that feeling has quickly dissolved, as now, the team and star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson find themselves in a contract dispute.
On Tuesday, NFL ESPN's Ben Baby reported that Hendrickson will not play this season until a new deal is made between the franchise and him.
Usually, a player who is coming off a career year can land a brand new deal with his team. However, the Bengals are apparently not budging when it comes to striking a new deal with the 2024 NFL sack leader.
Earlier this week, Hendrickson shared with NFL insider Adam Schefter that the Bengals had cut off all communication when it came to a new deal with their defensive star.
Sports fans of Cincinnati know this situation all too well. The Bengals allowed one of the best safeties in the league to walk a few offseasons ago, and now, Jesse Bates has become a star with the Atlanta Falcons.
The city has always seen their baseball team act this way, now, the football franchise is reminding them that the city likes to play broke, when in reality, everyone else can magically make room to pay their top stars. Funny how that works.
