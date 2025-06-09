Bengals star Trey Hendrickson gets unexpected endorsement for new deal
By Josh Sanchez
It wouldn't be a proper lead-up to an NFL season without a star player having contract issues. The Cincinnati Bengals are currently dealing with their own situation involving star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is in search of a new deal.
Hendrickson has made it clear that he and the team remain far apart and that he doesn't plan to suit up unless he gets paid what he feels like he is worth.
One person campaigning for Hendrickson to get a new deal is an unexpected source, with Vice President J.D. Vance urging the team and Hendrickson to agree to a new deal during an appearance on the Theo Von podcast. Vance, who is from Ohio, was not shy about sharing his hot take.
MORE: Bengals fumbling future with 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson
"I mean, look, Hendrickson is … he's a generational talent," Vance told Von. "It's very hard to get a guy like that. Like, I'm a big football fan, but edge rushers have become, it's almost where left tackles were 10 or 15 years ago when everyone realized there's this really underpaid position that you got to have."
He continued, "Here’s what I have to say to Trey, if you’re watching the show: If you’re a Republican, I will show up to a Bengals game and take a photo with you if you sign with the Bengals. And if you’re a Democrat, I’ll stay the hell away. Just sign with the Bengals because we got a chance, man.
MORE: Skip Bayless goes off on Steelers signing 'washed-up' Aaron Rodgers
"I say this every year, but with Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, if we get our defense and our offensive line, we could have a true championship run."
Bengals fans will hope that the team and Hendrickson were paying attention.
Last season, Hendrickson recorded 46 tackles and 17.5 sacks. It is the second straight season with 17.5 sacks for the defensive end, and the fourth double-digit sack season of his career.
Henderickson earned All-Pro honors and the Deacon Jones Award for leading the league in sacks.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Thunder even odds, master of clay, MMA legacy born, and more
NBA: 12-year NBA vet makes cryptic announcement, then backtracks from retirement
NFL: Skip Bayless goes off on Steelers signing 'washed-up' Aaron Rodgers
MMA: UFC star Nick Diaz allegedly 'drugged' while taken to Mexican rehab facility
SPORTS MEDIA: Pablo Torre confronts Bill Simmons after being called out for Bill Belichick reports