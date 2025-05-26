Behind-the-scenes video of Travis Hunter, Leana Lenee's $500,000 wedding
By Josh Sanchez
Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall NFL draft pick Travis Hunter celebrated another life milestone over the weekend, getting married to his longtime girlfriend turned fiancee Leanna Lenee.
The couple began dating in high school when Hunter was a senior at Collins High, before heading off to Jackson State. Leanna received her Bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State, while Hunter eventually transferred to Colorado along with Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders to turn the program around.
Lenee moved to Colorado to support her longtime boyfriend, and the couple got engaged in February 2024 when Hunter popped the question with a $100,000 ring.
Now, they have officially tied the knot. After photos from the wedding went viral, videos began to leak, and we now have a look at the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick's $500,000 wedding extravaganza.
That is one way to do it.
Along with the expensive wedding, Hunter gifted his now wife a custom black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800 which can run up to $600,000. So all-in-all, Hunter may have dropped a cool $1 million on the big day.
The NIL athletes are just built different.
Hunter is gearing up for his rookie campaign with the Jaguars where he is expected to play at cornerback and wide receiver. Hopefully it will go as smoothly and impressively as his wedding.
